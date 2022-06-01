Century Financial Co. Plans Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:CYFL)

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

CYFL stock opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.58. Century Financial has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $29.95.

Get Century Financial alerts:

Century Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Century Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust that provides a range of financial and trust services. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides residential mortgages; home equity, auto, specialty item, debt consolidation, construction, business term, and agri-business loans; small business Loans; real estate financing; lines of credit; letters of credit; and government loan guaranty programs.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.