Cesar L. Alvarez Sells 4,000 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Stock

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE WSO traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.43. 168,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,778. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.88. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $239.62 and a twelve month high of $318.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WSO shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Watsco from $277.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.29.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

