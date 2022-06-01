CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Now Covered by Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CF. Scotiabank cut shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.84.

Get CF Industries alerts:

NYSE:CF opened at $98.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.99. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $113.49. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries will post 18.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $489,811.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $383,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,318 shares of company stock valued at $6,165,096. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.