CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$126.09.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIB.A. Scotiabank boosted their target price on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Societe Generale raised CGI to a “buy” rating and set a C$119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James set a C$130.00 target price on CGI and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

GIB.A opened at C$108.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$103.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$105.83. CGI has a 12-month low of C$98.77 and a 12-month high of C$116.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.76.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

