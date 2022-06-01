ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. ChargePoint updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.57. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $36.86.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

In other news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $3,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,766,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,445,177.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 1,576,794 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $24,377,235.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,981,130 shares of company stock worth $30,641,403. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ChargePoint by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 33,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 18,617 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 606,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after purchasing an additional 307,302 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 43,004 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,049,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.07.

About ChargePoint (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.