ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target Cut to $15.50

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $17.00 to $15.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.68.

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average is $16.57. ChargePoint has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $36.86.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $44,316.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $3,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,766,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,445,177.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,981,130 shares of company stock valued at $30,641,403 in the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 236.7% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 491.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

