ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. ChargePoint updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.
CHPT stock opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.17. ChargePoint has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $36.86.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.68.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 65.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in ChargePoint by 411.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
