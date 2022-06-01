Charles Cannon Brookes Acquires 808,228 Shares of First Tin Plc (LON:1SN) Stock

First Tin Plc (LON:1SN – Get Rating) insider Charles Cannon Brookes bought 808,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £153,563.32 ($194,285.58).

1SN opened at GBX 19.50 ($0.25) on Wednesday. First Tin Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 17.39 ($0.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 31.50 ($0.40).

First Tin Plc operates as an exploration and development group focused on tin and associated metals in Germany and Australia. Its flagship assets include the Tellerhäuser Project in Saxony, Germany; and the Taronga Project in New South Wales, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

