Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) vs. IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Critical Survey

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) and IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Checkpoint Therapeutics and IDEAYA Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics -26,592.46% -173.15% -118.75% IDEAYA Biosciences -170.82% -19.08% -14.92%

Checkpoint Therapeutics has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDEAYA Biosciences has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.9% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of IDEAYA Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of IDEAYA Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Checkpoint Therapeutics and IDEAYA Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Checkpoint Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 IDEAYA Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Checkpoint Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,238.03%. IDEAYA Biosciences has a consensus target price of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 191.48%. Given Checkpoint Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Checkpoint Therapeutics is more favorable than IDEAYA Biosciences.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Checkpoint Therapeutics and IDEAYA Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics $270,000.00 478.75 -$56.67 million ($0.85) -1.67 IDEAYA Biosciences $27.94 million 15.42 -$49.76 million ($1.47) -7.58

IDEAYA Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Checkpoint Therapeutics. IDEAYA Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Checkpoint Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

IDEAYA Biosciences beats Checkpoint Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells. It is also developing Olafertinib, a third-generation epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor, as a treatment for patients with EGFR mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; CK-103, a selective and potent small molecule inhibitor of bromodomain and extra-terminal bromodomains; and anti-carbonic anhydrase IX (CAIX) antibody, a fully human preclinical antibody to recognize CAIX expressing cells and kill them via antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity and complement-dependent cytotoxicity. The company has collaboration agreements with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize certain assets in connection with its licenses in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

About IDEAYA Biosciences (Get Rating)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc., a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations. Its preclinical pipeline includes various synthetic lethality programs targeting PARG inhibitor in tumors for patients having tumors with a defined biomarker based on genetic mutations and/or molecular signatures; Pol Theta inhibitors in tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination deficiency mutations; and WRN inhibitors in tumors with high microsatellite instability. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Cancer Research UK and the University of Manchester to develop small molecule inhibitors of Poly (ADP-ribose) glycohydrolase; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Pfizer Inc. for Phase I/II study in metastatic uveal melanoma, skin melanoma, and other solid tumors, as well as a strategic partnership with GlaxoSmithKline plc. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.