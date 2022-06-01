Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.67.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley downgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $54.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSSE. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 37.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.87). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 57.35% and a negative net margin of 47.52%. The company had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.
