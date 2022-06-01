Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley downgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $54.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSSE. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 37.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSSE opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $47.72. The company has a market capitalization of $102.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.62.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.87). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 57.35% and a negative net margin of 47.52%. The company had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Get Rating)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.