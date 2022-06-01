Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the April 30th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days. Approximately 29.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSSE. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSE traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,941. The company has a market cap of $96.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.38. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $47.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CSSE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.87). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 57.35% and a negative net margin of 47.52%. The company had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSSE shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $54.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

