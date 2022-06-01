China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Short Interest Update

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the April 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:CEA opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.26. China Eastern Airlines has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $22.94.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative net margin of 24.49% and a negative return on equity of 31.51%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that China Eastern Airlines will post -4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEA has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on China Eastern Airlines in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised China Eastern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. HSBC raised China Eastern Airlines from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut China Eastern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $564,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

