China Gas (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to Outperform

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of China Gas (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGHLY opened at $37.34 on Tuesday. China Gas has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $96.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.96.

About China Gas

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial customers; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

