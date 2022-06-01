China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Southern Airlines is one of the leading air transportation enterprises in China, especially in passenger volume and the total amount of tax and profit for the past three years. 27% market share in 1996 made it the biggest airlines in China. With the head office in Guangzhou, the southern entrance into China, it has branch fleet bases in the provinces of Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Hainan and the Special Economic Zone of Shenzhen. It is also the 60% shareholder of four regional airlines – Xiamen Airlines, Shantou Airlines, Guangxi Airlines and Zhuhai Airlines. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZNH. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:ZNH opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. China Southern Airlines has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $35.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.87) EPS for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that China Southern Airlines will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNH. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in China Southern Airlines by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in China Southern Airlines by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in China Southern Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in China Southern Airlines by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in China Southern Airlines by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

