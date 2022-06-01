Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Short Interest Down 15.1% in May

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the April 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 45.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli alerts:

Shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli stock opened at $9,977.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11,006.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $11,558.67. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a twelve month low of $9,300.70 and a twelve month high of $13,875.50.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, Küfferle, and Pangburn's brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through approximately 500 own shops.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.