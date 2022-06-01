Chris Bruzzo Sells 4,500 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) insider Chris Bruzzo sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chris Bruzzo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

On Wednesday, May 18th, Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $256,780.00.

EA traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $139.53. 2,134,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,245. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.60. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $148.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.83.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

EA has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,491,902,000 after buying an additional 1,859,869 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,933,340 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $386,907,000 after buying an additional 1,690,224 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,333,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 594.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,044,003 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $148,509,000 after buying an additional 893,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,072,320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $281,338,000 after buying an additional 593,329 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.