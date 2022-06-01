Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Director Sells $169,854.16 in Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Theodore Shasta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of Chubb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $94,449.68.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $211.29 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $155.78 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $89.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Several research firms have commented on CB. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

