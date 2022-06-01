Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Announces Annual Dividend of $1.55

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 1.5457 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Chunghwa Telecom has a payout ratio of 92.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Shares of NYSE CHT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.93. 145,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.48 and its 200 day moving average is $42.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.07. Chunghwa Telecom has a one year low of $39.12 and a one year high of $45.87.

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 848.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

