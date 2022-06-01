Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the April 30th total of 3,200,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 703,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 410 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $127.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $143.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.64.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.92%.

CINF has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

