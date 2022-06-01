Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Short Interest Down 14.7% in May

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the April 30th total of 100,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 89,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
In related news, Director Peter J. Werth purchased 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $48,330.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 71,428 shares of company stock valued at $109,453. 31.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CING. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cingulate by 80.8% during the first quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 100,994 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cingulate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cingulate in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cingulate in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Cingulate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 25.01% of the company’s stock.
Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter.
Cingulate Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders.
