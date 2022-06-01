Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Short Interest Down 14.7% in May

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the April 30th total of 100,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 89,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In related news, Director Peter J. Werth purchased 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $48,330.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 71,428 shares of company stock valued at $109,453. 31.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Cingulate alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CING. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cingulate by 80.8% during the first quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 100,994 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cingulate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cingulate in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cingulate in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Cingulate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 25.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CING opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. Cingulate has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $5.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter.

Cingulate Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cingulate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cingulate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.