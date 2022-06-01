Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.29-$3.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.81 billion-$51.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.83 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.76-$0.84 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.27.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $45.05 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $41.02 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $186.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,645 shares of company stock worth $962,808 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 15,902 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.