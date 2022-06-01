CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Short Interest Update

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the April 30th total of 386,800 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 113,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CINT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CI&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CI&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CI&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $569,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in CI&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $917,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CI&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CI&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CI&T currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

NYSE:CINT opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.38. CI&T has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

