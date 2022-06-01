Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the April 30th total of 3,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 594,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 39.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, SVP Jessica Berkowitz sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $57,989.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,999.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the first quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 301.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Citi Trends in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.21. Citi Trends has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $97.46.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Citi Trends had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 28.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citi Trends will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRN. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citi Trends in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Citi Trends to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

