Citigroup Begins Coverage on Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK)

Equities research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 354.55% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Shattuck Labs from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

STTK opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. Shattuck Labs has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $31.23. The firm has a market cap of $121.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average of $5.89.

Shattuck Labs ( NASDAQ:STTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that Shattuck Labs will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George Golumbeski purchased 28,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $102,837.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,613 shares in the company, valued at $198,245.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Shattuck Labs by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 811,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.