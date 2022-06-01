Citigroup Boosts Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Price Target to $27.75

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $25.75 to $27.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.19% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CHNG. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.85.
Shares of Change Healthcare stock opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. Change Healthcare has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average is $21.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.83, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHNG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 8.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,306,000 after purchasing an additional 225,710 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 19.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 4.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,175,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,489,000 after acquiring an additional 137,336 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 20.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 906,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,984,000 after acquiring an additional 155,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 17.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 378,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after acquiring an additional 56,631 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
