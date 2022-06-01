Citigroup Boosts Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Price Target to $27.75

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $25.75 to $27.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CHNG. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.85.

Shares of Change Healthcare stock opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. Change Healthcare has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average is $21.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.83, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Change Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CHNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $920.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.86 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Change Healthcare will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHNG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 8.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,306,000 after purchasing an additional 225,710 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 19.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 4.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,175,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,489,000 after acquiring an additional 137,336 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 20.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 906,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,984,000 after acquiring an additional 155,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 17.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 378,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after acquiring an additional 56,631 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

