Citigroup Cuts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $405.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $525.00 to $405.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 64.73% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group raised shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded up $8.70 on Wednesday, hitting $245.85. The company had a trading volume of 46,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,140. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $405.10. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $213.39 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.96 and a beta of 0.98.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.22, for a total transaction of $4,889,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,323,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,152,160.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total value of $10,842,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,809 shares of company stock valued at $43,079,955. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in MongoDB by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 34,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

