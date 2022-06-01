Citigroup Trims Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Target Price to $79.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $104.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JACK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.98.

JACK stock opened at $68.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.70. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $122.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.26.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.81 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 10.37% and a negative return on equity of 18.18%. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $71,391.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 794.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Jack in the Box by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Jack in the Box by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

