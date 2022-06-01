Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,230,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the April 30th total of 6,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 514 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $100.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.85 and a 200 day moving average of $97.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 0.04. Citrix Systems has a 1 year low of $78.07 and a 1 year high of $121.87.

CTXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

