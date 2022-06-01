Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $177.20 Million

Analysts forecast that Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) will announce $177.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civeo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $176.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $177.90 million. Civeo posted sales of $154.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civeo will report full year sales of $668.90 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $655.40 million, with estimates ranging from $633.90 million to $676.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Civeo.

Get Civeo alerts:

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.37. Civeo had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 1.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS.

CVEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Civeo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of CVEO opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $427.75 million, a PE ratio of 49.51, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.98. Civeo has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total value of $117,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 958,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $21,805,306.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Civeo by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 40,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Civeo by 82.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Civeo by 1.3% during the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 80,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Civeo by 33.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Civeo by 812.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About Civeo (Get Rating)

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Civeo (CVEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.