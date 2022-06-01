Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Short Interest Update

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the April 30th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. Clarus has a 12-month low of $18.92 and a 12-month high of $32.36. The company has a market capitalization of $815.58 million, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Clarus had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $118.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Clarus will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

CLAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Clarus to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

In other news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $2,783,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,553,464 shares in the company, valued at $34,595,643.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $242,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 335,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,227,850. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Clarus by 333.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 32,567 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Clarus by 266.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Clarus by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,414,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,242,000 after buying an additional 36,465 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Clarus by 79.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clarus by 2,905.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

