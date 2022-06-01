ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Short Interest Update

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the April 30th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 522.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 25.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLPT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,162. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16. ClearPoint Neuro has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 14.60 and a quick ratio of 13.16.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 91.51% and a negative return on equity of 33.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ClearPoint Neuro (Get Rating)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain; and ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System, an MRI suite.

