Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) CEO Sandeep Sahai Purchases 2,355 Shares

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) CEO Sandeep Sahai bought 2,355 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $28,236.45. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 33,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,240.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sandeep Sahai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 15th, Sandeep Sahai bought 14,700 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $248,283.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Sandeep Sahai bought 14,280 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $248,043.60.

Shares of NYSE:CWAN traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.44. 18,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,341. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 12.03, a current ratio of 12.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,199,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,533,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $572,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,732,000. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

