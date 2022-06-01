Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CWAN. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NYSE CWAN opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.03 and a quick ratio of 12.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.13. Clearwater Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sandeep Sahai acquired 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $248,283.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 247,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,195,616.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 282,386 shares of company stock valued at $4,792,813 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWAN. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 5,694.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

