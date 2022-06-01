Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CWEN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in Clearway Energy by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 72,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 29,933 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Clearway Energy by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 788,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,420,000 after purchasing an additional 136,015 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Clearway Energy by 192.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Clearway Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 87,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.51. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $25.39 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.62, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.68.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.16). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.354 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,069.23%.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

