Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,970,000 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the April 30th total of 12,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

NET has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.02.

NYSE:NET traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.00. 5,797,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,018,787. Cloudflare has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $221.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of -67.47 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total value of $5,253,591.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria S. Eitel bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.77 per share, with a total value of $941,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,212.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 477,401 shares of company stock valued at $50,927,856 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

