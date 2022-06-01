Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Downgraded by Bradesco Corretora to “Neutral”

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Bradesco Corretora from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Bradesco Corretora’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $59.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $100.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $60.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.70.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 7.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 70.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 117.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 15,365 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 146,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 15.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

