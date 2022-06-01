Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.25.

A number of research firms have commented on KOF. TheStreet raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOF. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 15,365 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 146,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOF stock opened at $59.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $60.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.70.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 7.69%. Research analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.3528 per share. This represents a yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.41%.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.