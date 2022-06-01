Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$137.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Shares of CGEAF stock opened at $84.12 on Wednesday. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of $72.46 and a 12 month high of $98.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.97.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.