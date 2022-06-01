Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Short Interest Update

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 966,300 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the April 30th total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 836,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.97. 3,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,198. Cognyte Software has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $28.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.26). Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CGNT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Cognyte Software from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGNT. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

