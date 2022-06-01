Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Short Interest Update

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 966,300 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the April 30th total of 1,150,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 836,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

CGNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Cognyte Software from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $750,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,990,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,853,000 after acquiring an additional 464,791 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Cognyte Software by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,635,731 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after purchasing an additional 751,022 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,283,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

CGNT stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.97. 3,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,198. Cognyte Software has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $28.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.14.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.26). Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Cognyte Software’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

