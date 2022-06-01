Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) to Issue Dividend of $0.26

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2552 per share on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.77. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cheuvreux raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €75.00 ($80.65) price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €71.00 ($76.34) to €73.00 ($78.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €87.00 ($93.55) to €90.00 ($96.77) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €60.00 ($64.52) to €62.00 ($66.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €78.00 ($83.87) to €70.00 ($75.27) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.25.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.
