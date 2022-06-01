Comparing Enovix (ENVX) and Its Rivals

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) is one of 57 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Enovix to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Enovix and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovix N/A -50.12% -32.99% Enovix Competitors -98.90% -11.86% -4.94%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Enovix and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovix 0 0 5 0 3.00 Enovix Competitors 137 667 989 35 2.50

Enovix presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 174.31%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 65.83%. Given Enovix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Enovix is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enovix and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enovix N/A -$125.87 million -11.46 Enovix Competitors $658.56 million $19.67 million 3.50

Enovix’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Enovix. Enovix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.8% of Enovix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Enovix has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovix’s peers have a beta of 0.35, meaning that their average stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Enovix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

