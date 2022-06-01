Comparing Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) & Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN)

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) and Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heliogen and Algonquin Power & Utilities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heliogen $8.80 million 81.72 -$137.40 million N/A N/A Algonquin Power & Utilities $2.29 billion 4.22 $264.86 million $0.51 28.04

Algonquin Power & Utilities has higher revenue and earnings than Heliogen.

Profitability

This table compares Heliogen and Algonquin Power & Utilities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heliogen N/A -205.70% -75.69% Algonquin Power & Utilities 14.33% 6.88% 2.76%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.4% of Heliogen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of Algonquin Power & Utilities shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Heliogen and Algonquin Power & Utilities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heliogen 0 2 0 0 2.00 Algonquin Power & Utilities 0 6 3 0 2.33

Heliogen currently has a consensus target price of $7.88, indicating a potential upside of 106.69%. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus target price of $16.31, indicating a potential upside of 14.07%. Given Heliogen’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Heliogen is more favorable than Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Summary

Algonquin Power & Utilities beats Heliogen on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heliogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heliogen, Inc., a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities. The company also owns and operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and thermal facilities with generating capacity of approximately 2.3 gigawatt; and regulated electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems. As of December 31, 2021, it serves approximately 307,000 electric connections; 373,000 natural gas connections; and 413,000 regulated water distribution and wastewater collection utility systems. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

