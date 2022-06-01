Comparing Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) & DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) and DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.5% of Penumbra shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of DarioHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Penumbra shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of DarioHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Penumbra and DarioHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penumbra $747.59 million 6.91 $5.28 million ($0.17) -805.83 DarioHealth $20.51 million 6.80 -$76.76 million ($4.00) -1.59

Penumbra has higher revenue and earnings than DarioHealth. Penumbra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DarioHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Penumbra and DarioHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penumbra 0 1 7 0 2.88 DarioHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00

Penumbra currently has a consensus price target of $264.43, suggesting a potential upside of 93.01%. DarioHealth has a consensus price target of $17.44, suggesting a potential upside of 175.04%. Given DarioHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DarioHealth is more favorable than Penumbra.

Volatility and Risk

Penumbra has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DarioHealth has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Penumbra and DarioHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penumbra -0.83% 1.97% 1.45% DarioHealth -311.13% -73.61% -65.27%

Summary

Penumbra beats DarioHealth on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Penumbra (Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands. It also provides neurosurgical aspiration tools for the removal of tissue and fluids under the Artemis Neuro Evacuation Device brand; aspiration-based thrombectomy systems for vascular applications under the Indigo System brand; and detachable embolic coil systems for peripheral embolization under the Ruby Coil and Ruby LP brand names. In addition, the company offers microcatheter for the delivery of detachable coils and occlusion devices under the LANTERN brand; and detachable, microcatheter-deliverable occlusion devices designed primarily to occlude peripheral vessels under the POD (Penumbra Occlusion Device) brand, as well as immersive computer-based technologies and immersive therapeutics to promote health, motor function, and cognition under the Real Immersive System brand; and a complementary device for use with Ruby Coil and POD for vessel occlusion under the Packing Coil and Packing Coil LP brands. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations and distributors. Penumbra, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

About DarioHealth (Get Rating)

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems. It also provides smart glucose meters; bluetooth connected blood pressure cuff; digital scales; biofeedback sensor devices; and diabetes management programs, including lifestyle changes, healthy eating, advanced tracking, and live coaching. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. DarioHealth Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

