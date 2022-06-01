Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) CEO Purchases $60,600.00 in Stock

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,231,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,852,575.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Compass Therapeutics stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.89. 2,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,287. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $5.92.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMPX. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $6,340,000. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMPX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

About Compass Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.