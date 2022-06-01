Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Comstock Resources reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 259.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $5.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NYSE:CRK opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,908,000 after acquiring an additional 849,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Comstock Resources by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,227,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,570 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 12.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,347,000 after purchasing an additional 786,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,216,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,075,000 after purchasing an additional 691,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,561,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,529,000 after buying an additional 554,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

