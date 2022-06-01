Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

CMTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Comtech Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $27.70. The company has a market cap of $331.77 million, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.11.

Comtech Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:CMTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMTL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

