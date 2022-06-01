Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 576,000 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the April 30th total of 465,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CMTL traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.08. 7,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,970. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.88 million, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $27.70.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.60%.

A number of research firms have commented on CMTL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 383.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

