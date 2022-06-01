Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,070,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the April 30th total of 15,490,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In related news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,121.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,793 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 74,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 41.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $32.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.87.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 58.14%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Consumer Edge cut Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

About Conagra Brands (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.