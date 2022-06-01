Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concentrix Corporation provides technology-enabled business services. The company serves technology & consumer electronics; retail, travel & ecommerce; banking, financial services & insurance; healthcare; communications & media; automotive; and energy & public sector. Concentrix Corporation is based in Fremont, Calif. “

NASDAQ:CNXC traded down $2.41 on Tuesday, hitting $154.89. The stock had a trading volume of 268,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,702. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.94 and its 200 day moving average is $175.22. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Concentrix has a 52 week low of $136.74 and a 52 week high of $208.48.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Concentrix will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathryn Hayley purchased 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $162.44 per share, with a total value of $100,063.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,326.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.42, for a total value of $1,634,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,644.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,514 shares of company stock valued at $240,032 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Concentrix by 846.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Concentrix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Concentrix by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Concentrix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Concentrix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

