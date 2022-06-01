Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Concentrix Corporation provides technology-enabled business services. The company serves technology & consumer electronics; retail, travel & ecommerce; banking, financial services & insurance; healthcare; communications & media; automotive; and energy & public sector. Concentrix Corporation is based in Fremont, Calif. “
NASDAQ:CNXC traded down $2.41 on Tuesday, hitting $154.89. The stock had a trading volume of 268,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,702. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.94 and its 200 day moving average is $175.22. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Concentrix has a 52 week low of $136.74 and a 52 week high of $208.48.
In related news, Director Kathryn Hayley purchased 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $162.44 per share, with a total value of $100,063.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,326.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.42, for a total value of $1,634,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,644.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,514 shares of company stock valued at $240,032 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Concentrix by 846.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Concentrix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Concentrix by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Concentrix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Concentrix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Concentrix Company Profile (Get Rating)
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
